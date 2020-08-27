Eddies knock off Vikings once again

EDWARDSBURG — For the second time in just over a week, the Edwardsburg girls golf team defeated Niles in a non-conference girls golf match.

The Eddies knocked off the Vikings 213-239 at Four Lakes Country Club in Edwardsburg Thursday morning. In the season opener, hosted at Orchard Hills Country Club in Buchanan, Edwardsburg posted a 212-233 victory over Niles.

The Eddies’ Chloe Baker shot 50 to earn medalist honors on Thursday. She shot 58 in the first meeting between the two teams.

“Girls continue to improve,” said Edwardsburg Coach Stephen Wright. “We are very young as a team, so I believe our best is yet to come.”

The Eddies also got a 52 from Channing Green, who shot 53 at Orchard Hills, and a pair of 56s — one from Autumn Sawyer and the other from Chelsea Zeismer. Zeismer improved her score by a stroke from the first meeting. Sawyer tied for medalist honors at Orchard Hills after shooting 51.

Niles was led by Maddie Fuller, who shot a 56. She did not figure into the scoring in the first meeting between the two schools. Alexis Rauch shot a 57 on Thursday, which was 21 strokes better than her score from Orchard Hills.

The Eddies return to action Sept. 10 when they travel to Three Rivers to face the Wildcats and Otsego at Sauganash Country Club for their Wolverine Conference opener. Play is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Wright is looking forward to the start of conference play.

“I think Plainwell will be the team to beat,” he said. “We are not at their level yet, but I believe our team will continue to improve every match, and I look forward to watching our progress.”

EDWARDSBURG 213, NILES 239

At Four Lakes Country Club

Medalist

Chloe Baker, Edwardsburg — 50

Individual results

Edwardsburg 213

Channing Green 52, Chloe Baker 50, Libby Hunsberger 57, Autumn Sawyer 56, Chelsea Zeismer 56, Samantha Stewart 61

Niles results 239

Taylor Young 67, Alexis Rauch 57, Maddie Fuller 56, Maddy Brook 59, Savannah Marinelli 69, Eva VanDyke 69

Additional Edwardsburg results

Shelby Hardin 55, Katie Welsch 82, Paige Smith 74, Lizzy Shirk 67, Sophia Curtis 76, Macy Andress 76, Hannnah Lamphier 72, Maddie Alford, Reece Haradine 63, Chloe Sidenbender 77, Delaney Haradine 77

Varsity records: Niles 0-2, Edwardsburg 2-0