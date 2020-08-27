expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2020

Lakeland welcomes new oncology genetic counselor

By Submitted

Published 12:52 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed oncology genetic counselor Samantha Witt.

Witt is seeing patients as part of the high-risk cancer program at Lakeland. Located within the Center for Outpatient Services at 3900 Hollywood Road in St. Joseph, the program will work closely with patients to help them understand genetic risks, learn strategies for cancer prevention, and diagnose cancer at an earlier stage when in it most treatable.

Witt holds a master’s degree in genetic counseling from Indiana State University. Prior to coming to Lakeland, she completed over 125 genetic counseling cases during clinical rotations at six different health systems with a focus in oncology, adult and prenatal care.  Witt is a member of the National Society of Genetic Counselors.

“It is very exciting to be joining a team who is focused on both helping patients diagnosed with cancer, and providing patients identified at higher risk of developing cancer with the tools to try to reduce their risks,” Witt said. “I truly believe we are empowering our patients to make the best decisions for their health and that is what makes me so happy to be part of the high-risk cancer program at Lakeland.”

Genetic counseling services at Lakeland will initially support patients at high risk for developing breast cancer with a plan to expand to other types of cancer soon. For more information, call (269) 932-9337 or email highriskcancerclinic@lakelandhealth.org.

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Tracey Hatcher appointed to DUS school board

News

City departments volunteer to prepare skatepark for reopening

Berrien County

Lakeland welcomes new oncology genetic counselor

Buchanan

State Advisory Council on Aging gains Buchanan appointee

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg author featured in recent ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ edition

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host second annual Paddling Poker Run

News

Niles optometrist celebrates 20 years of business

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 99,200, 6,424 deaths

News

Honor Credit Union donates to area first responders

News

City plans brush clean up following storm

News

Niles MSP Post Commander retires after 31 years on force

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council gives update on blight elimination process

Brandywine Education

Area superintendents introduce phase-in to back to school

News

Utilities manager cites 100-year-old infrastructure with mounting expenses

News

Niles taekwondo studio awards first black belt honors since pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 98,439, 6,417 deaths

News

Community expresses support of skatepark

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves new DPD cameras

Buchanan

Buchanan’s Mill Alley getting a facelift

News

Residents clean up houses after early morning storm causes damage

Cass County

Cass County joins forces with Kinexus Group, Market Van Buren

Berrien County

New nonprofit looks to give back to Berrien County animals

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm