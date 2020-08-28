expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

The Pokagon Band participated in the 2020 Potawatomi Gathering virtually. Pictured is a past pow wow hosted at the Band’s Roger’s Lake campus where citizens competed in dances similar to the ones at the Potawatomi Gathering. (Leader file photos)

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians participates in 2020 Virtual Potawatomi Gathering

By Max Harden

Published 8:39 am Friday, August 28, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The 2020 Potawatomi Gathering was canceled this year due to COVID-19, but the Potawatomi bands across the state came together to organize a Virtual Potawatomi Gathering.

The gathering took place from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22 via Zoom.

“The Gun Lake Tribe’s elders department was pretty sad that they were going to miss the gathering,” said Marcus Winchester, director of language and culture for the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. “They decided that they wanted to throw something together virtually.”

The seven federally recognized Potawatomi bands — The Citizen Potawatomi Nation (Oklahoma), Forest County Potawatomi Community (Wisconsin), Hannahville Indian Community (Michigan), Gun Lake (Michigan), Nottawaseppi Huron Band (Michigan), Pokagon Band and the Prairie Band (Kansas) — meet every year at a different location to celebrate and to recognize that at one time, they all were part of one Potawatomi nation.

This year, other local bands of Native Americans were allowed to participate in the virtual gathering, which consisted of workshops including language, crafts, star constellations and more.

The gathering also featured song and dance competitions, including woodland, scrub and a TikTok challenge.

“I think it’s really important,” Winchester said. “It’s a testimony as to how resilient we are as a people that we were able to pull this off,” Winchester said. “We always find a way to adapt and overcome. Says a lot about our people that we can make things happen.”

 

Available results from the virtual gathering are as follows:

Mens Woodland

  • First place — Dana Warrington; Menominee & Prairie Band
  • Second place — Nick Shepard; Forest County
  • Third place — Tommy Wahrotten; Prairie Band

Womens Scrub

  • First place — Jamie Awonohopay; Menominee, Prairie Band, and Meskwaki
  • Second place — Payton Roberts; Prairie Band
  • Third place — Alicia Scholfield; Prairie Band

Youth Woodland

  • First place — Kenew Awonohopay; Menominee, Prairie Band, and Meskwaki
  • Second place — Payton Roberts; Prairie Band
  • Third place — Gegek Webkamigad; Hannahville

Youth Scrub

  • First place — Seneca Pyawasit; Ojibwe, Menominee, Potawatomi & Hochunk
  • Second place — Penelope Miller; Prairie Band

Youth Drum

  • First place — Payton Roberts; Prairie Band
  • Second place — Kenew Awonohopay; Menominee, Prairie Band, and Meskwaki

Adult Drum

  • First place — Doug Thomas; Prairie Band

 

News

Census event targets homeless, precariously housed population

Cassopolis

Council discusses purchases of new equipment

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township to tackle short term rental property regulations

Cass County

Veteran sentenced to probation following marijuana offense

News

Niles resident donates $1,000 in tips as part of viral video challenge

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission signs contract with new city manager

Giving

Olde Boys Toys Car Club donates $2,000 to Niles Amvets

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians participates in 2020 Virtual Potawatomi Gathering

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Tracey Hatcher appointed to DUS school board

News

City departments volunteer to prepare skatepark for reopening

Berrien County

Lakeland welcomes new oncology genetic counselor

Buchanan

State Advisory Council on Aging gains Buchanan appointee

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg author featured in recent ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ edition

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host second annual Paddling Poker Run

News

Niles optometrist celebrates 20 years of business

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 99,200, 6,424 deaths

News

Honor Credit Union donates to area first responders

News

City plans brush clean up following storm

News

Niles MSP Post Commander retires after 31 years on force

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council gives update on blight elimination process

Brandywine Education

Area superintendents introduce phase-in to back to school

News

Utilities manager cites 100-year-old infrastructure with mounting expenses

News

Niles taekwondo studio awards first black belt honors since pandemic