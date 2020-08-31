expand
September 1, 2020

Berrien RESA to help provide PPE to thousands of students in Berrien County

By Submitted

Published 2:53 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

BERRIEN SPRINGS — As a result of a partnership between the Michigan Department of Education, the Michigan Community Service Commission and the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators, Berrien RESA will be providing thousands of face coverings to students across Berrien County.

“Through our relationship with multiple state departments and associations, we were able to request additional health and safety resources to benefit schools in Berrien County,” said Superintendent Eric Hoppstock. “This week, Berrien RESA applied for 18,500 KN-90 masks for students.”

The masks will be delivered by the state to Berrien RESA where they will then be distributed to local school districts based on anticipated need.

“All of Berrien County’s school districts have purchased face coverings and other personal protection materials to support a safe return to school,” said Hoppstock. “The masks being provided through the state will supplement their current supply and help reduce expenses as districts replenish their stock throughout the school year.”

The KN-90 masks are being procured on behalf of partnering agencies by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan State Police. They are expected to arrive at Berrien RESA for distribution early this fall.

