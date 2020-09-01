Honor Credit Union announces partnership with Credit Union Trust

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union recently announced its partnership with Credit Union Trust and welcomed Vice President and Trust Officer Jim Welch as Honor’s personal representative in southwest Michigan.

Owned by Michigan credit unions, Credit Union Trust is a limited purpose bank that offers trust and investment management services designed to create, protect, maximize and preserve wealth for members and their families, officials said. Credit Union Trust is an independent company built to serve its credit union partners, including Honor, six additional credit unions and others.

Originally from Ionia, Michigan, Welch has called St. Joseph home for more than 20 years with his wife, Amy, and their two sons. He obtained a bachelor of science degree in business and political science from Western Michigan University and has more than 25 years of experience working in the financial industry. Through Credit Union Trust, Jim Welch provides Honor Credit Union and its members with trust services and support, fiduciary services and investment services.

“I am very excited to be working with Honor Credit Union, where our focus is on serving more members of the community by providing more personalized service while avoiding the large minimum asset requirements of many traditional trust providers,” Welch said. “I’m looking forward to providing a valuable service to the markets we serve.”

For more information on Credit Union Trust and its services available to Honor Credit Union members in southwest Michigan, reach out to Jim Welch directly at jwelch@credituniontrust.com.