One killed in Jefferson Township crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person was killed in a Jefferson Township crash Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his deputies were dispatched to a personal injury crash at 11:52 p.m. Monday to Brownsville Street and Highfield Road in Jefferson Township.

Victims of the crash self-transported to Borgess Lee Dowagiac for the injuries they sustained in the crash.

One individual was killed as a result of the crash.

The investigation shows that the vehicle was westbound on Brownsville road when it lost control due to speed and a freshly applied chip seal to the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times and laid to rest in a field. Restraint use is unknown, and speed appears to be a factor, according to deputies.

This crash remains under investigation.

The names of the victims are being withheld until notification to family members are made.