Police identify victim of fatal Jefferson Township crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a Jefferson Township crash.

Marcus Moore, 41, of Cassopolis, was killed during a personal injury crash at 11:52 p.m. Monday to Brownsville Street and Highfield Road in Jefferson Township.

Police investigation shows that the vehicle was westbound on Brownsville road when it lost control due to speed and a freshly applied chip seal to the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times and laid to rest in a field. Restraint use is unknown, and speed appears to be a factor, according to deputies.

Following the crash, victims self-transported to Borgess Lee Dowagiac, where Moore would succumb to his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.