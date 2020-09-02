expand
Ad Spot

September 3, 2020

Antoinette ‘Angie’ Claxton, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:22 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Antoinette “Angie” Theresa Claxton, 84, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. 

Angie was born on Feb. 8, 1936, to the late Leo and Theresa (Urbanski) Chelminiak in South Bend.

She graduated from St. Joseph High School in South Bend in 1954, and shortly after graduation, she went to work in the office for Bendix Corp.

On Oct. 8, 1955, Angie wed Larry Gene Claxton at St. Hedwige Catholic church in South Bend. Angie was always active and involved in sports. She was on the Bendix Women’s Golf League, Plym Park Ladies League, loved bowling, watching NASCAR and traveling to different speedways with her husband, friends and of course enjoying Notre Dame Football games.

Antoinette “Angie” Theresa Claxton

After 31 years of employment, Angie decided it was time to retire. After her retirement, she and Larry were snowbirds and wintered in Myrtle Beach for 28 years. She also enjoyed dancing a good polka, going to the casino and traveling to Las Vegas with friends and family.

Angie was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Women of the Moose and Polish Falcons of America — Nest 4.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Claxton in 2014; siblings, Ted, John and Clement Chelminiak, Gertrude McKiel and Sister Helen Marie C.R.

Angie is survived by her son, Jerry (Cynthia) Claxton; and their daughter, Marissa Claxton; daughter, Anne (Doug) Berg; many nieces, nephews and extended family members and close friends.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate Angie’s life will be at noon on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. 

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Angie’s name are encouraged to do so to their local library in memory of Angie.

Condolences, photos and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,710 cases, 6,509 deaths

Brandywine Education

GALLERY: Soft start for students begins at Niles, Brandywine schools

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects tribal council members

News

Residents seek guidance as they deal with raccoons

Business

Lutz’s Drive In to open Labor Day weekend under new ownership

Dowagiac

Cass County Firemen’s Association receives donation from America’s Farmers Grow Communities

Business

Bait, tackle shop reels in success at new location

Community News

Local nonprofit to illuminate for red alert

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,186 cases, 6,495 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County COA to host luncheon for first responders

Buchanan

Buchanan Farmer’s Market celebrates young entrepreneurs

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces partnership with Credit Union Trust

Breaking News

Police identify victim of fatal Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland impacted by Blackbaud data security incident

Business

Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company promotes five employees, hires two new directors

Brandywine Education

Soft starts for back to school begin Wednesday for Niles, Brandywine schools

News

Niles man pleads guilty to distributing sexually explicit material to a child

Cass County

One killed in Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 102,468 cases, 6,480 deaths

Brandywine Education

Berrien RESA to help provide PPE to thousands of students in Berrien County

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan to celebrate National Voter Registration Day by registering voters online throughout September

News

Niles hosts march for census awareness

Buchanan

Berrien County Youth Fair releases showcase results

Cassopolis

Cass County Tractor Pullers raising funds for Cass County Cancer Service