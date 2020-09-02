expand
Ad Spot

September 3, 2020

Cass County Firemen’s Association receives donation from America’s Farmers Grow Communities

By Max Harden

Published 9:08 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Firemen’s Association will be buying new rescue equipment, thanks to the effort of a Dowagiac farmer.

Andy Ausra, of Terry Ausra Farms in Dowagiac, recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Cass County Firemen’s Association.

Ausra, along with the president of the CCFA and deputy chief of the Dowagiac Fire Department Robert Smith,  presented the donation in the form of a check during Monday’s CCFA meeting at the Howard Township Fire Department, 2681 Detroit Road, Niles.

The CCFA will use the funds to purchase additional ag rescue equipment to be used in various rescue situations involving farm or agriculture-related emergencies.

“We have many farms and related agriculture businesses in Cass County,” Smith said. “With Mr. Ausra identifying this need and securing the donation, this will be used to purchase and supplement our county inventory of rescue equipment for emergencies and farm-related accidents.”

The AFGC program partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits to help their communities. Through the program, farmers enroll for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.

According to a press release from the AFGC, the program is sponsored by Bayer Fund, a nonprofit organization that aims to strengthen the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

Through the program, farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs, and more.

Since 2010, The America’s Farmers programs have given more than $57 million to rural communities across the country.

“There wasn’t a lot of equipment in the county for grain rescue and farm rescue,” Ausra said. “I talked with the association and heard about the program through the Bayer Fund, got picked, and they sent the check out. It’s something that we hope we’ll never need but would like to have. So, now we have the money to do it.”

Smith plans to form a committee consisting of CCFA department officials in order to determine exactly how to spend the donation and distribute the equipment.

“We’ve had a couple of instances in the county where someone was trapped in agriculture equipment,” Smith said. “Some of this equipment may have been useful if we would’ve had it at the time. You never want an incident. In southwest Michigan right now, we’ve been pretty lucky that we haven’t had that many issues, but you never know. We could have one tomorrow.”

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,710 cases, 6,509 deaths

Brandywine Education

GALLERY: Soft start for students begins at Niles, Brandywine schools

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects tribal council members

News

Residents seek guidance as they deal with raccoons

Business

Lutz’s Drive In to open Labor Day weekend under new ownership

Dowagiac

Cass County Firemen’s Association receives donation from America’s Farmers Grow Communities

Business

Bait, tackle shop reels in success at new location

Community News

Local nonprofit to illuminate for red alert

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,186 cases, 6,495 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County COA to host luncheon for first responders

Buchanan

Buchanan Farmer’s Market celebrates young entrepreneurs

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces partnership with Credit Union Trust

Breaking News

Police identify victim of fatal Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland impacted by Blackbaud data security incident

Business

Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company promotes five employees, hires two new directors

Brandywine Education

Soft starts for back to school begin Wednesday for Niles, Brandywine schools

News

Niles man pleads guilty to distributing sexually explicit material to a child

Cass County

One killed in Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 102,468 cases, 6,480 deaths

Brandywine Education

Berrien RESA to help provide PPE to thousands of students in Berrien County

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan to celebrate National Voter Registration Day by registering voters online throughout September

News

Niles hosts march for census awareness

Buchanan

Berrien County Youth Fair releases showcase results

Cassopolis

Cass County Tractor Pullers raising funds for Cass County Cancer Service