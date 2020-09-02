Violet Zablocki Martin, of Dowagiac

Violet Zablocki Martin, 90, of Dowagiac, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Fr. Russell Homic officiating. Cremation will follow the service with private burial at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Violet’s name may be made to Rose Arbor Hospice. Those wishing to sign Violet’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkch.com.

Violet was born in Kalamazoo to Hubert Bartlett and Goldie Magner.

Violet moved to Dowagiac with her family and attended Dowagiac Public Schools. She devoted her life to her family, caring for her husband and three children.

Violet cherished the time spent with them at holidays, birthdays and other special occasions. She was a member of Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church in Dowagiac. Violet enjoyed playing bingo at the Council on Aging in Dowagiac and visiting with her many friends at McDonald’s.

Violet was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Zablocki Sr., in December 1999.

On Nov. 29, 2003, she married William “Bill” Martin. He preceded her on April 23, 2015.

Violet is survived by her children, Edward (Sue) Zablocki Jr., of Cassopolis, Judy (John) Michel, of Venice, Florida, Donna (Will) Beachy, of Middlebury, Indiana; two step-children, Leah (Greg) Hartlaub and Diane (George) Ehlers, of Cincinnati, Ohio; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her two husbands.