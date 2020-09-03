expand
September 3, 2020

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Wednesday night crash

By Staff Report

Published 7:39 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

NILES — A Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Niles resident were injured in a Wednesday night crash, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred 9:22 p.m. in front of the Quality Inn on S. 11th Street, near Fort Street, in Niles.
According to the initial investigation, Deputy Nathan Withington from the Berrien County Sheriff Office was traveling north on S. 11th Street near Fort Street in the left travel lane in a fully marked patrol car.

A silver Chevy Monte Carlo driven by John Patereson, 55, of Niles, turned into Withington’s path causing a crash. Withington collided with Paterson’s car and a utility pole.

Both Withington and Paterson were transported by ambulance to Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles for minor injuries.

Following the accident, Paterson was cited by police and released. The crash remains under investigation.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Niles Fire Department, Niles Police Department and SMCAS.

