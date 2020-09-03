expand
Teenager struck, injured by intoxicated driver in Fulkerson Park

By Staff Report

Published 8:20 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

NILES — A 15-year-old Niles girl was transported to Memorial Hospital Wednesday evening with a head injury, after being struck by a vehicle on 17th Street, according to deputies. A 34-year-old woman from South Bend was taken into police custody and lodged for operating while intoxicated, causing a serious injury crash.

The accident happened reportedly in Niles Township at 7:20 p.m. when police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, with the vehicle leaving the scene of the crash.

Investigations revealed a vehicle was northbound on 17th Street, south of Fulkerson Avenue. The vehicle drifted across the center lane into the southbound lane and onto the southbound shoulder of 17th Street. At that point, the vehicle struck a 15-year-old girl walking on the shoulder of 17th Street.

The involved vehicle, described as a gray Nissan Sentra, then reportedly continued to drive recklessly, running stop signs and red lights.

A concerned citizen called 911 after observing the vehicle disregard a stop light at 11th Street and Main Street. The concerned citizen continued to follow the involved vehicle and gave updates to police on its locations until the involved vehicle came to park in front of a house in the city of Niles.

After the vehicle was parked, police arrived at the location and took the female driver into custody.

Michigan State Police troopers were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the Niles Police Department.

