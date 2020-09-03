Two injured in Pokagon Township crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A Sodus teen and Dowagiac senior citizen sustained minor injuries in a Wednesday morning crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash on M-51 and Peavine Street in Pokagon Township.

The crash occurred on at approximately 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. The investigation of the crash showed that a vehicle driven by Victoria Ruggel, 19, of Sodus, attempted to cross M-51 on Peavine Street and failed to yield right of way to a southbound vehicle being driven by John Sypudt, 87, of Dowagiac.

Sypudt’s vehicle struck Ruggel’s vehicle broadside. Sypudt was not injured in the crash.

Ruggel and Beryl Fryman-Sypudt, 80, of Dowagiac, a passenger in Sypudt’s vehicle, sustained minor injuries.

Fryman-Sypudt was transported to the hospital via PrideCare Ambulance. Ruggel refused treatment on scene and was transported to the hospital via personal vehicle.

All persons involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, deputies said.

Assisting on scene were the Pokagon Township Fire Dept and PrideCare Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.