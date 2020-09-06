Dowagiac golfers fall in opener at Allegan

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac golf team opened the 2020 season by falling to host Allegan 185-256 in a non-Wolverine Conference match on Thursday.

The Chieftains, who graduated several of its top golfers, including Greta Whitaker, who became Dowagiac’s first female to qualify for the state finals, have plenty of work to do in match conditions, according to Chieftain Coach Bob Turner.

“Allegan shot a really good score on their home course,” Turner said. “Emma Franklin is the best player in the conference in my mind. We will try to improve on what we shot next week, and the following week improve on that. We had a couple girls play in their first varsity match tonight.”

Dowagiac will return to the course on Monday when it travels to Sturgis, where it will face the host Trojans and Plainwell in a Wolverine Conference triangular at Klinger Lake Country Club.