expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

GALLERY: RedBud National II

By Kelly Sweeney

Published 11:10 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020

BUCHANAN — There was a shakeup at the top of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 250cc stands after a pair of races at iconic RedBud MX in Buchanan over Labor Day weekend.

Jeremy Martin overtook Dylan Ferrandis for the points lead after winning RedBud National I on Friday and finishing fourth at RedBud National II on Monday.

Ferrandis, took second on Monday, trails Martin by nine points (216-207) in the points standings. R.J. Hampshire, who won RedBud National II by finishing second and third in the two motos, is a distant third play with 170 points.

Zach Osborn continues to lead the 450cc Class as he has 172 points after the two nationals at Buchanan. Marvin Musquin is in second place with 146 points, while Justin Barcia is third with 133 points.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series heads to Millville, Minnesota for the Spring Creek National on Sept. 19.

News

Niles fire chief retiring after more than 30 years

Cass County

Cass County Tractor Pullers raise nearly $15,000 for Cass County Cancer Service

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

In-person, virtual classes begin for area schools

Education

EPS staff member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of first day of school

News

Niles Skatepark vandalized, city officials seek solutions

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes community celebrates couple’s 50th wedding anniversary

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan launches ‘Celebration 2.0’ to honor 2019 community contributions

News

Hope Community Church to serve as COVID-19 testing site

News

Medical issue leads to single-vehicle crash in Milton Township

Buchanan

#BuckStrong campaign to raise funds for PPE at Buchanan Community Schools

Dowagiac

Community turns out to celebrate Dowagiac middle schooler

Dowagiac

Dowagiac listed as finalist for space command center

Cass County

One hurt in ATV crash

Edwardsburg

Hope UMC welcomes new pastor

Business

Former Harvey’s Shop building to house high-end apartment

News

Mount Calvary Baptist to offer sack lunches

News

Single vehicle crash on Redfield Street results in minor injuries

Berrien County

Niles Community Health Center offering COVID-19 testing

Cass County

Jones man headed back to prison on drug charges

Cass County

Cass County expecting significant general fund shortfalls

Cassopolis

Applications open for Cassopolis marijuana licenses

News

Niles Scream Park prepares for 2020 season with new COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department responds to COVID-19 comorbidities numbers