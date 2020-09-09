COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death Wednesday

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported one additional COVID-19 death Wednesday.

Berrien County reported 1,502 cases and 72 related deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number is up from 71 deaths reported Tuesday.

Cass County reported 407 cases and 16 deaths.

Nearby Van Buren County reported 604 cases and 15 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,358 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 260 recoveries, while Van Buren County has reported 367 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 27 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and three cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 108,595 COVID-19 cases and 6,552 related deaths.