expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

Niles police encourage residents to share information regarding a Monday evening shooting

By Staff Report

Published 11:23 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

NILES — The Niles Police Department is asking the public to share any information they have regarding a shooting that took place Monday evening in the city of Niles.

Captain Kevin Kosten of the Niles Police Department reported that officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Sycamore streets just after 11 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired in the area.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the subject had fled the scene. While officers found no evidence of property damage or any injuries resulting from the shooting, spent shell casings were discovered at the scene and were taken into evidence, Kosten said.

According to the police report, a review of surveillance footage showed a single individual wearing dark clothing standing in the street. The unidentified individual fired a weapon several times before running away.

At this time, Kosten said the police department has little information about who the shooter could be. He encouraged anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Niles Police Department at (269) 683-1313.

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death Wednesday

News

Millage hearings set by Niles Charter Township

News

Area law enforcement to host training exercise on St. Joseph River

Dowagiac

HIT an evening option for SMC’s adult learners

News

Niles police encourage residents to share information regarding a Monday evening shooting

Buchanan

Buchanan Scarecrow Charities begins season

News

Niles fire chief retiring after more than 30 years

Cass County

Cass County Tractor Pullers raise nearly $15,000 for Cass County Cancer Service

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

In-person, virtual classes begin for area schools

Education

EPS staff member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of first day of school

News

Niles Skatepark vandalized, city officials seek solutions

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes community celebrates couple’s 50th wedding anniversary

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan launches ‘Celebration 2.0’ to honor 2019 community contributions

News

Hope Community Church to serve as COVID-19 testing site

News

Medical issue leads to single-vehicle crash in Milton Township

Buchanan

#BuckStrong campaign to raise funds for PPE at Buchanan Community Schools

Dowagiac

Community turns out to celebrate Dowagiac middle schooler

Dowagiac

Dowagiac listed as finalist for space command center

Cass County

One hurt in ATV crash

Edwardsburg

Hope UMC welcomes new pastor

Business

Former Harvey’s Shop building to house high-end apartment

News

Mount Calvary Baptist to offer sack lunches

News

Single vehicle crash on Redfield Street results in minor injuries