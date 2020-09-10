Berrien County to host recycling event

BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien County residents can bring unwanted foam, electronics and household chemicals to Silver Beach County Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 for recycling or safe disposal. Silver Beach is located at 101 Broad St., below the bluff in St. Joseph.

This event is drive through only. Participants must stay in their vehicle. The fees are $10 per computer monitor and $20 per television. Participants should have payment ready in the form cash or check. Exact change is preferred. Staff will unload all items from vehicles. Foam will be unloaded first, electronics unloaded second, with household chemicals and batteries unloaded last. Please pack your vehicle accordingly to make it easy for unloading.

Foam includes foam coolers, foam cups, clean foam to-go containers, egg cartons, foam block packaging and styrofoam. Foam must be clean and dry. Packing peanuts and soft foam will not be accepted. Foam will be recycled by Tri-Power Recycling in Elkhart.

Electronics that are accepted include computers towers, computer monitors, TVs, small and large appliances, dehumidifiers, window air conditioners, DVD/VCR players, phones, power tools, vacuum cleaners or any household item with a cord or items that run on batteries. The fee for computer monitors and TVs is due at the event. Other electronics are accepted at no cost to the resident. Items will be collected by Green Earth Electronics Recycling, located in St. Joseph. They are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for electronics drop off, as well. Call (269) 326-1232 with electronics recycling questions.

Accepted household chemicals include auto liquids, yard and garden chemicals, cleaners, pool chemicals, solvents, oil-based paint, stain and most other paint products. Also accepted are household and auto batteries of all sizes, fluorescent light bulbs, and home medical waste including pills and sharps. Unwanted pills should be taken out of the original pill bottle and combined together in a sealable bag. Medical sharps/needles must be brought in a puncture proof container, such as a ridged plastic bottle or tub. No loose sharps will be accepted.

Latex paint, or water-based paint, will not be accepted. Latex paint can be recycled at Ace Hardware in St. Joseph and Stevensville for a fee. Latex paint can be dried out and placed in with regular curbside trash. To quickly dry out latex paint, mix in latex paint drying powder that can be found at most hardware stores. Or, mix in kitty litter or other non-toxic material to help speed up drying time. Do not bring latex paint to this event, officials said.

Donations are accepted to help pay for collection costs. This event is open to Berrien County residents only. Waste from businesses is prohibited.

More information can be found at berriencounty.org or by calling Jill Adams at (269) 983-7111 ext. 8234. The event is coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department.