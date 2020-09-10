expand
September 10, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 109,519 cases, 6,569 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:43 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Michigan continues to see increased COVID-19 case numbers.

Berrien County reported 1,514 confirmed cases and 72 related deaths as of Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number is up from 71 deaths reported Tuesday.

Cass County reported 410 cases and 16 deaths.

Nearby Van Buren County reported 608 cases and 14 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,365 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 260 recoveries, while Van Buren County has reported 367 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 27 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and three cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 109,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,569 related deaths.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 109,519 cases, 6,569 deaths

