Edwardsburg teen injured in Wednesday evening crash

EDWARDSBURG — An Edwardsburg High School student was injured in a Wednesday evening crash.

Around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department responded to a personal injury crash on May Street just east of Sherman Road. Officers arrived on scene to find multiple injured individuals. It was determined that a vehicle driven by Violet Yaw, 83, of Elkhart, was turning into a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to an eastbound vehicle driven by A 17-year-old from Edwardsburg.

The teen was injured in the accident and taken to an area hospital. Yaw and two passengers in her vehicle, Marilyn Mortimer, 83, and Donnelda Lohr, 63, both of Elkhart, were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Seatbelts were worn, and air bags did deploy, according to police.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, Pride Care Ambulance Service, Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is urged by police to contact the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department at (269) 663-8444.