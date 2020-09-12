Betty J. Howard, of Dowagiac

June 5, 1937 — Sept. 7, 2020

Betty J. Howard, 83, of Dowagiac, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home in Niles. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Per Betty’s requests, cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stevensville Harvest Church. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com

Betty was born June 5, 1937, to Jarold and Flossie (Robertson) Wilson in Gideon, Missouri.

She attended and graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1955.

On Dec. 8, 1955, she married the love of her life, Francis “Bill” Howard, in Angola, Indiana.

Betty earned a degree in nursing, and worked in the medical field until her retirement in 2006. In her spare time, she enjoyed embroidery, which she did as hobby for many years. Most of all, she loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Bill Howard; children, Jerry Dee (Tammy) Howard and Seann (Ted) Brisbin; granddaughter Ismay Brisbin; one great-grandchild; siblings, Larry Wilson, Lucille Kerby and Fritz Flowers.

She was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, JW Wilson Alice Flowers and Margie Blaylock.