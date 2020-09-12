expand
Ad Spot

September 13, 2020

Mae Belle Hill, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:59 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

April 1, 1931 — Sept. 7, 2020

Mae Belle Hill, 89, of Dowagiac, went home to glory on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital, in Dowagiac.

She was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, to the late Andrew “Brock” Cosey Sr. and Cora Belle Cosey.

Mae Belle lovingly also known as mama to many. Those who knew Mama would often say, “she was the strongest woman I’ve ever met.”

Mama’s love for her family was fierce, and she strived to always make each and every one of her children and grandchildren feel special. Not only did Mama love her biological family, but she also extended that love to numerous others, and affectionately, they called her Mama too.

She was the protector, provider, counselor, teacher and cheerleader. She was lovingly known as “the secret keeper” and confidant to all. 

Mama loved it when all of her children and grandchildren got together for special occasions. Mama loved to cook, and she maintained bragging rights for her homemade potato salad, mac and cheese, meatballs and pound cakes

She would always say, “I don’t have a lot of money to buy material things, but I do know how to cook. Anyone that ever-visited Mama’s house never left with an empty stomach.

Mama would often cheer from the sidelines as family formed teams for football games, dances and plays.

She would always pray with and for you, laugh with you or just sit in silence while you cried on her shoulder. 

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earnest Hill Sr.; children, Ora Lucas, Anthony Scott Hill and Walter Hill; sisters, Rosa L. Carter, Lucille Starks; brothers, Andrew Cosey, Donny Cosey, Ronny Cosey and Otis Cosey.

Mae Belle was survived by her children, Ernest (Beverly) Hill, of Dowagiac, Otis Hill, of Edwardsburg, Carl Hill, of Dowagiac, Robert Hill, of Niles, Marvin (Carla) Hill, of Niles, Kenneth Hill, of Dowagiac, Phillip (Michelle Moore) Hill, of Osceola, Cedrick (Rachel) Hill, of Mishawaka, and Timothy Hill, of Dowagiac; 44 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Agnes Bacon, Dorothy Avance, Barbara Buckley, Debra Hawkins, Noveta Welch, Linda Cosey; brothers, Earl (Julia) Cosey, Erwin (Sarah) Cosey, Robert (Anna) Cosey, and Samuel Howard; along with an extended family too numerous to mention.

Funeral services will be at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, in Niles, with Pastor Bryant L. Bacon Sr., officiating.

A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, in Niles.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Mt. Calvary Scholarship Fund.

Those wishing to leave a photo, condolence, or memory may do so to BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Southwest Michigan residents recount UP Mall shooting experience

Dowagiac

Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather

Cass County

COA serves nearly 300 meals to area first responders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident publishes first book

Dowagiac

Extended Summer Food Program making a difference in Dowagiac

Dowagiac

DUS adjusting to distance, virtual learning during first week of school

Cass County

New court dates set in high profile cases

News

American Legion hosts 9/11 memorial in Riverfront Park

Cass County

Cass County Cancer Service to host paddle auction, walk

Buchanan

YMCA welcomes back patrons

Dowagiac

Area colleges support tuition-free college for frontline workers

Berrien County

Berrien County to host recycling event

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 109,519 cases, 6,569 deaths

Business

Niles Scream Park opens Friday

Berrien County

State provides guidelines to gyms, fitness centers to open safely

News

Niles Township board discusses limitations, road department

Berrien County

Online event to address medical myths regarding race, systematic inequities

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg teen injured in Wednesday evening crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac dance studio to reopen next month after lockdown

Giving

Mt. Calvary Baptist offering free meals to the community

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death Wednesday

News

Millage hearings set by Niles Charter Township

News

Area law enforcement to host training exercise on St. Joseph River

Dowagiac

HIT an evening option for SMC’s adult learners