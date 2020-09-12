Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather

DOWAGIAC — The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac’s second annual Paddling Poker Run has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, the event will now take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at Doe-Wah-Jack’s Canoe Rental, 52963 M-51 N., Dowagiac, and end at Russom Park, 28776 Yaw St., Dowagiac.

Sign-ups will take place from 11 a.m. to noon and launch between noon and 1 p.m.

Attendees will receive their playing cards at the launch, Middle Crossing Bridge, Yaw Street Bridge, when they dock their canoe and at Russom Park. The attendee with the best hand will receive a prize and additional prizes will be handed out. Yard games and concessions will also be hosted at the park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.