2020 Composite high school football schedule

NILES — High school football kicks off Friday night. Each school opens with its original Week 4 opponent. The MHSAA has decided on a six-week regular season with all teams qualifying for the state playoffs, which are scheduled to begin the last weekend in October.

Here is the composite schedule for the six high schools that Leader Publications covers:

Week 1

Friday, Sept. 18

Brandywine @ Wyoming Lee, 7 p.m.

South Haven @ Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Hartford @ Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

Dowagiac @ Paw Paw, 7 p.m.

Vicksburg @ Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

Niles @ Berrien Springs (New Buffalo field), 7 p.m.

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 25

Lawton @ Brandywine, 7 p.m.

Buchanan @ Loy Norrix, 7 p.m.

Decatur @ Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

Plainwell @ Dowagiac, 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg @ Northview (Indiana), 7 p.m.

South Haven @ Niles, 7 p.m.

Week 3

Friday, Oct. 2

South Haven @ Brandywine, 7 p.m.

Berrien Springs @ Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Cassopolis @ Centreville, 7 p.m.

Otsego @ Dowagiac, 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg @ Plainwell, 7 p.m.

Niles @ Benton Harbor, 7 p.m.

Week 4

Friday, Oct. 9

Allegan @ Brandywine, 7 p.m.

Comstock @ Buchanan, 7 p.m.

White Pigeon @ Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

Dowagiac @ Sturgis, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers @ Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

Niles @ Loy Norrix, 7 p.m.

Week 5

Friday, Oct. 16

Brandywine @ Berrien Springs, 7 p.m.

Niles @ Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Cassopolis @ Delton-Kellogg, 7 p.m.

Vicksburg @ Dowagiac, 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg @ Allegan, 7 p.m.

Week 6

Friday, Oct. 23

Buchanan @ Brandywine, 7 p.m.

Cassopolis @ Berrien Springs, 7 p.m.

Dowagiac at Niles, 7 p.m.

Paw Paw @ Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

MHSAA playoffs begin

Friday, Oct. 30