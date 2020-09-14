expand
September 15, 2020

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

By Max Harden

Published 11:31 am Monday, September 14, 2020

DOWAGIAC — Cass county residents will have an opportunity this month to learn more about prescription opioids.

The Cass County Council on Aging is hosting an “Opioid Education” presentation this month at both its Cassopolis and Dowagiac locations.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Front Street Crossing, 227 S. Front St., Dowagiac, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Lowe Center, 58220 Decatur Road, Cassopolis.

The presentation is a collaboration with the Berrien County Health Department, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department and the COA. Kerri Teachout, a certified prevention consultant with the BCHD, will be speaking at the presentations about managing medications and opioids.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prescription opioids are often used to treat chronic and acute pain and can be an important component of treatment when used appropriately. The CDC estimates that 128 people die every day from an opioid overdose.

“It’s timely,” said Sandi Hoger, active living team coordinator at the COA. “You see it discussed on the TV constantly. You feel like you need to find out what is really going on and soak up the education you can get.”

Lunch will be served to those who attend, though the COA asks those who plan on attending the presentation to pre-register by calling the COA at (269) 445-8110.

Participants will be entered into a gift card raffle.

Hoger said that the presentation was especially welcome considering the COA Senior Health Fair would have taken place this month had it not been for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s fair provided free health screenings and information and a breakfast sponsored by Ascension Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital.

 

