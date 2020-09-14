Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP — Fog played a role in a single vehicle crash in Milton Township Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7:13 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Gumwood Road and Redfield Street.

According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, the initial investigation showed that a vehicle driven by a 17-years-old Stevensville resident failed to stop for a stop sign due to fog and struck a tree.

According to deputies, the teen sustained minor injuries from the crash and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Deputies report the teen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Services.