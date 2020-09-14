expand
September 15, 2020

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Published 9:07 am Monday, September 14, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy and Communications is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 Strengthening Schools Grant program.

For the 2019-20 year, 33 grants totaling $30,000 were awarded to 27 public schools across the co-op service territory. Grants are funded with partnership dollars from Wolverine Power Cooperative, MEC’s power supplier.

Any teacher, administrator or school official in a public elementary, middle or high school serving students in the MEC service territory may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 to support classroom needs and special projects, technology or academic clubs and organizations. School districts may be awarded multiple grants, not to exceed a total of $5,000 during the annual award cycle.

“The 2020-21 school year presents new challenges for educators as the pandemic continues to impact the way we learn and work,” said Patty Nowlin, vice president of corporate communications. “As a locally-owned cooperative, we are committed to strengthening and supporting our communities and schools. Now more than ever, educators need new and creative ways to teach and engage and we’re eager to partner with them to help make that happen.”

Applications are due Oct. 19 and funds will be awarded in January 2021. Applications are evaluated and funding decisions made by a committee of MEC customers without knowledge of the school or district.

More information and applications are available online at TeamMidwest.com/grants.

