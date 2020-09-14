expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

NFHS releases Roku channel for live streaming of high school sports

By Submitted

Published 2:45 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

EAST LANSING — The excitement of high school sports hits living rooms this fall as the NFHS Network has released a Roku channel, joining the availability of games on computers and handheld devices.

Once on the Roku channel, typing “Michigan” into the search box will display lists of live, on-demand and upcoming events involving Michigan High School Athletic Association member schools. Fans can also bookmark their favorite schools.

Nearly 600 events fill the coming week’s schedule for the NFHS Network and MHSAA.TV, as football joins the boys soccer and girls volleyball activity.

More games than ever before will be available online beginning this season, with approximately 270 MHSAA member schools taking part in the School Broadcast Program with Pixellots units being installed at their athletic facilities or schools still producing games using traditional, hands-on student crews.

Pixellot is the NFHS Network’s automated production solution. Nearly 500 Pixellot units are already installed or about to be installed in high school stadiums and gymnasiums around the state. The NFHS Network has been offering schools up to two free Pixellot units since early July — with the schools only needing to cover the installation costs.

Additionally, MHSAA regulations regarding live video broadcasts and streaming have been relaxed during the pandemic to allow schools to use their choice of means to distribute games to fans who are unable to attend because of government-imposed spectator limits. Third-party broadcasters — like local television stations and cable television outlets — are also allowed to originate games live.

In the coming week, nearly 275 varsity events will be available on the NFHS Network/MHSAA.TV. Monthly subscriptions are $10.99.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,183 cases, 6,612 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes construction of new DUS parking lot

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission accepts treasurer’s resignation

News

No solutions reached for Niles Skate Park

Cass County

Local health official awarded for community work

Dowagiac

Michigan Works! to close Dowagiac location, expand to three more

News

Pucker Street Dam removal unearths one of first dams in region

Business

Niles produce driver awarded national recognition

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: MDHHS begins posting school outbreak information

Dowagiac

Second annual Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Paddling Poker Run a success

Cass County

Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

Cass County

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

Cass County

Two injured in Penn Township crash

News

Niles residents host rally to support police, President Trump

Cassopolis

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Cass County

Cass County to partake in Crop Hunger Walk

News

Southwest Michigan residents recount UP Mall shooting experience

Dowagiac

Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather

Cass County

COA serves nearly 300 meals to area first responders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident publishes first book

Dowagiac

Extended Summer Food Program making a difference in Dowagiac

Dowagiac

DUS adjusting to distance, virtual learning during first week of school

Cass County

New court dates set in high profile cases

News

American Legion hosts 9/11 memorial in Riverfront Park