expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

Niles produce driver awarded national recognition

By Christina Clark

Published 4:54 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

NILES — On Monday, a produce driver for Shelton’s Farm Market walked into the back room of the wholesale warehouse to participate in what he thought was a training video. He was greeted by his peers in the back room. They made causal conversation before he realized what he was summoned to the common space for. To his surprise, the training video turned out to be an awards ceremony honoring him and his work.

Jeff Holloway, of Niles, was awarded the 2020 Chick-Fil-A National Driver of the Year, surrounded by about 15 of his coworkers, bosses and friends at Shelton’s Farm Market.

As Nick Shelton, fruit peddler and mayor of Niles, turned on the sound to the monitors in the room, Holloway was addressed by Chick-Fil-A representatives and workers thanking him, and was presented his awards. The event was a highlight in Niles to start National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in the U.S.

Mike Shelton, president at Shelton’s Farm Market, presented Holloway with a plaque recognizing him as the Chick-Fil-A Driver of the Year, a swag bag of gifts from Chick-Fil-A, and a gift card from the businesses for his achievement.

“Jeff checked all the boxes,” Shelton said, as he turned to Holloway. “You’re also a really nice person.”

The words garnered applause from those in attendance.

“He is always kind. He is always respectful. He is a friendly gentleman,” Shelton said. “Jeff is right there on the front line, and he represents Shelton’s.”

Bobby Coppage, senior director and partner of distribution and logistics for Chick-Fil-A, addressed Holloway via video call.

“There are so many amazing stories about the services you provide our restaurants day in and day out,” Coppage said. “It’s a hard job, and you do a tremendous job for us.”

He then presented a video of workers from Chick-Fil-A thanking Holloway personally for his work, kindness and acts of service.
According to Mike Shelton, the process for choosing the winner of the award took into account around 1,500 drivers across the U.S. from produce and food delivery partners that work with Chick-Fil-A restaurants, like Shelton’s Farm Market.

“We’re really proud of you,” he said. “Thank you for being an outstanding representation of Shelton’s.”

Holloway was surprised by the recognition he received. Holding onto his unexpected gifts and prizes, he was smiling behind his facemask.

Holloway said he had been driving for Shelton’s Farms for a little more than six years.

“I’ve been driving for some years,” Holloway said. “I’ve never received anything like this.”

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,183 cases, 6,612 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes construction of new DUS parking lot

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission accepts treasurer’s resignation

News

No solutions reached for Niles Skate Park

Cass County

Local health official awarded for community work

Dowagiac

Michigan Works! to close Dowagiac location, expand to three more

News

Pucker Street Dam removal unearths one of first dams in region

Business

Niles produce driver awarded national recognition

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: MDHHS begins posting school outbreak information

Dowagiac

Second annual Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Paddling Poker Run a success

Cass County

Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

Cass County

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

Cass County

Two injured in Penn Township crash

News

Niles residents host rally to support police, President Trump

Cassopolis

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Cass County

Cass County to partake in Crop Hunger Walk

News

Southwest Michigan residents recount UP Mall shooting experience

Dowagiac

Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather

Cass County

COA serves nearly 300 meals to area first responders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident publishes first book

Dowagiac

Extended Summer Food Program making a difference in Dowagiac

Dowagiac

DUS adjusting to distance, virtual learning during first week of school

Cass County

New court dates set in high profile cases

News

American Legion hosts 9/11 memorial in Riverfront Park