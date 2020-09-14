Two injured in Penn Township crash

PENN TOWNSHIP — Two individuals were injured in a Penn Township crash Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office investigated a two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:39 p.m. Sunday. Initial investigation shows the crash occurred at the intersection of Decatur Road and Quaker Street in Penn Township.

According to police, a vehicle driven by Richard Partridge, 27, of Cassopolis, attempted to turn south on Decatur Road from Quaker Street and failed to yield right of way to a northbound vehicle being driven by Harold Laird, 69, of Kalamazoo.

Partridge was not injured in the crash. Laird and his passenger, Alexandria Lynch, 19, of Midland, sustained minor injuries. They were transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

All persons involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, according to police.

Assisting on scene were the Cass County Road Commission and PrideCare Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.