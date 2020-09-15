expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2020

Daily Data: Wednesday, Sept. 16

By Staff Report

Published 11:32 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

DOWAGIAC 3, ALLEGAN 0

At Dowagiac

Match results

Dowagiac d. Allegan 25-23, 25-17, 26-24

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Megan Davis 6, Riley Stack 5, Caleigh Wimberley 5, Abbey Dobberstein 4, Jessie Hulett 1

 

Digs

Allie Conner 22, Wimberley 13, Davis 5, Stack 4, Hulett 4, Alivia Murray 3, Abbey Dobberstein 2

 

Aces

Davis Hulett 4, Stack 2, Wimberley 1

 

Assists

Hulett 19

Varsity record: Dowagiac 1-2, 1-0 Wolverine

 

GOLF

KVA JAMBOREE

At Eastern Hills, Kalamazoo

Medalist

Sydney Barnes, South Haven – 43; Meg Christian, Kalamazoo Hackett – 43

 

Team scores

Kalamazoo Hackett 185, South Haven 188, Kalamazoo Christian 197, Schoolcraft 203, Niles 206, Comstock 234

 

Current standings

Kalamazoo Hackett 35, South Haven 28, Kalamazoo Christian 25, Schoolcraft 20, Niles 19, Comstock 3, Michigan Lutheran 0

 

Individual top 10

Sydney Barnes (SH) 43, Meg Christian (H) 43, Abby Bocock (SH) 45, Colleen McNalley (H) 45, Maddie Fuller (N) 45, Lauren Rex (H) 47, Ella Eddy (S) 47, Kylie Gernaat (KC) 48, Josie Russell (KC) 48, Jenna Ridley (SH) 49

 

Additional Niles scores

Maddie Lister 55, Alexis Rauch 53, Taylor Young 53, Baylee Davis 56, Eva VanDyke 58

 

TENNIS

EDWARDSBURG 7, PLAINWELL 1

At Plainwell

Singles

  1. Harrison Smith (ED) d. Andrew Glascock 6-1, 6-3; 2. Connor Buschemi (PL) d. Noah Taulbee7-6(5), 6-4; Isaac Merrill (ED) d. Matt Engle 6-2, 6-2; 4. Edwardsburg wins by forfeit

 

Doubles

  1. Brady Layher-Trace Miliken (ED) d. Wade Bierly-Calvin Strader 6-0, 6-2; 2. Tommy Oppman-P.J. Albright (ED) d. Kyle Sikes-Seth VanOoterum 6-3, 6-3; 3. Aden Hurd-Owen Eberlein (ED) d. Dagen Harrison-Steel Madison 6-3, 6-3; 4. Edwardsburg wins by forfeit

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 4-1-1, 3-1 Wolverine

 

BUCHANAN 4, SOUTH HAVEN 4

At South Haven

Singles

  1. Thomas Matuszewski (BU) d. Tyler Ferrell 6-4, 6-2; 2. Rylen Baker (BU) d. Garrett Smith 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Colby Borgman (BU) d. Kalen O’Sullivan 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; 4. N/A (SH) d. N/A

 

Doubles

  1. Ethan Cole-Jina Patel (SH) d. Brennen Weaver-Cowen Strauss 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; 2. Lars Larson-Alex Patel (SH) d. C.J. Taylor-Seth Bromley 6-4, 6-1; 3. Eddie Solis-Danny Riston (SH) d. William Goodrich-Jacob Tews 7-5, 6-2; 4. Buchanan wins by forfeit

Varsity record: Buchanan 2-2-1

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys results

STURGIS 15, DOWAGIAC DNF

Overall winner

Cole Parker, Dowagiac – 17:32

 

Additional Dowagiac finishers

  1. Jonathan Phillips 24:06, 10. Logan Wallace 24:44, 11. Noah Phillips 25:25

 

Girls results

STURGIS 15, DOWAGIAC 50

Overall winner

Meah Yunker, Sturgis – 22:50

 

Dowagiac finishers

  1. Laura Schaller 26:12, 9. Erin Beck 26:30, 11. Martha Schaller 28:06, 17. Faith Green 31:12, 18. Caitlyn Yakim 32:52

Boys results

VICKSBURG 15, EDWARDSBURG 50

Overall winner

Joey Loriso, Vicksburg 18:07

 

Edwardsburg finishers

  1. Will Lehman 20:05, 9. Keaton Brandt 20:25, 10. Danny Guarino 20:45, 13. Finn Divane 21:45, 14. Kane Reilly McCrory 22:35, 18. Mark Welsch 24:49, 19. Christopher McGregor 25:38, 21. Andrew Letter 39:18

 

Girls results

VICKSBURG 15, EDWARDSBURG 49

Overall winner

Sawyer Barton, Vicksburg 22:01

 

Edwardsburg finishers

  1. Macy Andress 23:21, 9. Abigail Hess 24:30, 12. Delani Stull 25:04, 13. Lili Szalai 25:17, 14. Jessica Ferguson 25:17.5, 15. Claire Ritchey 25:54, 17. Athena Chapman 27:35, 18. Abigail Robbins 27:58, 20. Tianna Cook 31:53, 21. Rylee Keefe 31:55, 22. Allyx Sult 37:57

BCS JAMBOREE

At South Haven

Boys results

Berrien Springs 19, Bridgman 45, South Haven 89, Niles 118, Brandywine 126, Comstock 134

Overall winner

Ashton Sheline, Berrien Springs – 16:52

 

Niles finishers

  1. Aiden Kruger 19:19, 21. Ashton Burrous 21:12, 26. Teagan Young 21:54, 28. Drew George 22:39, 40. Parker Lyden 25:26, 41. Preston Sharpe 25:29

 

Brandywine finishers

  1. Micah Colby 20:52, 19. Connor Dye 20:53, 29. Ethan Ohara 23:19, 31. Mason Young 23:46, 36. Jacob Rydwelski 24:22, 43. Gage Hoskin 26:37, 45. Kaiden Reith 36:18, 46. Kevin Roberts 36:19, 47. Gavin Schoff 36:20

 

Buchanan finishers

  1. Walker Barz 17:57, 35. Caden Mattingley 24:05, 39. Luke Sherwood 25:16, 44. Frank Furst 27:59

 

Girls results

Bridgman 35, Niles 55, Berrien Springs 67, Buchanan 73, Brandywine 113

Overall winner

Karsyn Stewart, Bridgman – 20:55

 

Niles finishers

  1. Kierstyn Thompson 21:42, 5. Cassandra Shortman 22:06, 8. Eva Sheperd 22:19, 22. Rachael Oltz 25:17, 25. Lily Jackson 25:50, 27. Ansley McIntosh 25:56, 29. Meg Crites 26:43, Kyle Buskirk 30:30

 

Buchanan finishers

  1. Eleanor Young 22:14, 14. Sydney Greaves 23:52, 18. Katie DeVlaminck 24:22, 21. Alyvia Baker 25:13, 24. Joh Kaltenbach 25:45, 26. Maddix Roberts 25:54, 42. Morgan Koenigshof 29:28, 45. Cailyn Morris 30:26

 

Brandywine finishers

  1. Morgan Horvath 22:54, 16. Allison Lauri 24:11, 30. Karla Avina-Rios 26:47, 40. Annie Youngs 28:57, 41. Maddison Franks 29:10

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month, anniversary

News

City of Niles to begin hydrant flushing on Sept. 21

Giving

Niles Salvation Army hosting virtual fundraiser

Business

New furniture chain ready to serve Michiana

News

Niles City Council votes to combine police, fire chief positions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,183 cases, 6,612 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes construction of new DUS parking lot

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission accepts treasurer’s resignation

News

No solutions reached for Niles Skate Park

Cass County

Local health official awarded for community work

Dowagiac

Michigan Works! to close Dowagiac location, expand to three more

News

Pucker Street Dam removal unearths one of first dams in region

Business

Niles produce driver awarded national recognition

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: MDHHS begins posting school outbreak information

Dowagiac

Second annual Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Paddling Poker Run a success

Cass County

Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

Cass County

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

Cass County

Two injured in Penn Township crash

News

Niles residents host rally to support police, President Trump

Cassopolis

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Cass County

Cass County to partake in Crop Hunger Walk

News

Southwest Michigan residents recount UP Mall shooting experience

Dowagiac

Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather