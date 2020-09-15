Daily Data: Wednesday, Sept. 16
VOLLEYBALL
DOWAGIAC 3, ALLEGAN 0
At Dowagiac
Match results
Dowagiac d. Allegan 25-23, 25-17, 26-24
Individual statistics
Kills
Megan Davis 6, Riley Stack 5, Caleigh Wimberley 5, Abbey Dobberstein 4, Jessie Hulett 1
Digs
Allie Conner 22, Wimberley 13, Davis 5, Stack 4, Hulett 4, Alivia Murray 3, Abbey Dobberstein 2
Aces
Davis Hulett 4, Stack 2, Wimberley 1
Assists
Hulett 19
Varsity record: Dowagiac 1-2, 1-0 Wolverine
GOLF
KVA JAMBOREE
At Eastern Hills, Kalamazoo
Medalist
Sydney Barnes, South Haven – 43; Meg Christian, Kalamazoo Hackett – 43
Team scores
Kalamazoo Hackett 185, South Haven 188, Kalamazoo Christian 197, Schoolcraft 203, Niles 206, Comstock 234
Current standings
Kalamazoo Hackett 35, South Haven 28, Kalamazoo Christian 25, Schoolcraft 20, Niles 19, Comstock 3, Michigan Lutheran 0
Individual top 10
Sydney Barnes (SH) 43, Meg Christian (H) 43, Abby Bocock (SH) 45, Colleen McNalley (H) 45, Maddie Fuller (N) 45, Lauren Rex (H) 47, Ella Eddy (S) 47, Kylie Gernaat (KC) 48, Josie Russell (KC) 48, Jenna Ridley (SH) 49
Additional Niles scores
Maddie Lister 55, Alexis Rauch 53, Taylor Young 53, Baylee Davis 56, Eva VanDyke 58
TENNIS
EDWARDSBURG 7, PLAINWELL 1
At Plainwell
Singles
- Harrison Smith (ED) d. Andrew Glascock 6-1, 6-3; 2. Connor Buschemi (PL) d. Noah Taulbee7-6(5), 6-4; Isaac Merrill (ED) d. Matt Engle 6-2, 6-2; 4. Edwardsburg wins by forfeit
Doubles
- Brady Layher-Trace Miliken (ED) d. Wade Bierly-Calvin Strader 6-0, 6-2; 2. Tommy Oppman-P.J. Albright (ED) d. Kyle Sikes-Seth VanOoterum 6-3, 6-3; 3. Aden Hurd-Owen Eberlein (ED) d. Dagen Harrison-Steel Madison 6-3, 6-3; 4. Edwardsburg wins by forfeit
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 4-1-1, 3-1 Wolverine
BUCHANAN 4, SOUTH HAVEN 4
At South Haven
Singles
- Thomas Matuszewski (BU) d. Tyler Ferrell 6-4, 6-2; 2. Rylen Baker (BU) d. Garrett Smith 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Colby Borgman (BU) d. Kalen O’Sullivan 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; 4. N/A (SH) d. N/A
Doubles
- Ethan Cole-Jina Patel (SH) d. Brennen Weaver-Cowen Strauss 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; 2. Lars Larson-Alex Patel (SH) d. C.J. Taylor-Seth Bromley 6-4, 6-1; 3. Eddie Solis-Danny Riston (SH) d. William Goodrich-Jacob Tews 7-5, 6-2; 4. Buchanan wins by forfeit
Varsity record: Buchanan 2-2-1
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys results
STURGIS 15, DOWAGIAC DNF
Overall winner
Cole Parker, Dowagiac – 17:32
Additional Dowagiac finishers
- Jonathan Phillips 24:06, 10. Logan Wallace 24:44, 11. Noah Phillips 25:25
Girls results
STURGIS 15, DOWAGIAC 50
Overall winner
Meah Yunker, Sturgis – 22:50
Dowagiac finishers
- Laura Schaller 26:12, 9. Erin Beck 26:30, 11. Martha Schaller 28:06, 17. Faith Green 31:12, 18. Caitlyn Yakim 32:52
Boys results
VICKSBURG 15, EDWARDSBURG 50
Overall winner
Joey Loriso, Vicksburg 18:07
Edwardsburg finishers
- Will Lehman 20:05, 9. Keaton Brandt 20:25, 10. Danny Guarino 20:45, 13. Finn Divane 21:45, 14. Kane Reilly McCrory 22:35, 18. Mark Welsch 24:49, 19. Christopher McGregor 25:38, 21. Andrew Letter 39:18
Girls results
VICKSBURG 15, EDWARDSBURG 49
Overall winner
Sawyer Barton, Vicksburg 22:01
Edwardsburg finishers
- Macy Andress 23:21, 9. Abigail Hess 24:30, 12. Delani Stull 25:04, 13. Lili Szalai 25:17, 14. Jessica Ferguson 25:17.5, 15. Claire Ritchey 25:54, 17. Athena Chapman 27:35, 18. Abigail Robbins 27:58, 20. Tianna Cook 31:53, 21. Rylee Keefe 31:55, 22. Allyx Sult 37:57
BCS JAMBOREE
At South Haven
Boys results
Berrien Springs 19, Bridgman 45, South Haven 89, Niles 118, Brandywine 126, Comstock 134
Overall winner
Ashton Sheline, Berrien Springs – 16:52
Niles finishers
- Aiden Kruger 19:19, 21. Ashton Burrous 21:12, 26. Teagan Young 21:54, 28. Drew George 22:39, 40. Parker Lyden 25:26, 41. Preston Sharpe 25:29
Brandywine finishers
- Micah Colby 20:52, 19. Connor Dye 20:53, 29. Ethan Ohara 23:19, 31. Mason Young 23:46, 36. Jacob Rydwelski 24:22, 43. Gage Hoskin 26:37, 45. Kaiden Reith 36:18, 46. Kevin Roberts 36:19, 47. Gavin Schoff 36:20
Buchanan finishers
- Walker Barz 17:57, 35. Caden Mattingley 24:05, 39. Luke Sherwood 25:16, 44. Frank Furst 27:59
Girls results
Bridgman 35, Niles 55, Berrien Springs 67, Buchanan 73, Brandywine 113
Overall winner
Karsyn Stewart, Bridgman – 20:55
Niles finishers
- Kierstyn Thompson 21:42, 5. Cassandra Shortman 22:06, 8. Eva Sheperd 22:19, 22. Rachael Oltz 25:17, 25. Lily Jackson 25:50, 27. Ansley McIntosh 25:56, 29. Meg Crites 26:43, Kyle Buskirk 30:30
Buchanan finishers
- Eleanor Young 22:14, 14. Sydney Greaves 23:52, 18. Katie DeVlaminck 24:22, 21. Alyvia Baker 25:13, 24. Joh Kaltenbach 25:45, 26. Maddix Roberts 25:54, 42. Morgan Koenigshof 29:28, 45. Cailyn Morris 30:26
Brandywine finishers
- Morgan Horvath 22:54, 16. Allison Lauri 24:11, 30. Karla Avina-Rios 26:47, 40. Annie Youngs 28:57, 41. Maddison Franks 29:10