Michigan Works! to close Dowagiac location, expand to three more

BENTON HARBOR — To better support the individuals and businesses in Cass County, Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren recently announced that it will be closing the doors of its’ Dowagiac office on Oct. 1, but will be expanding to three other locations throughout the county.

“Instead of having individuals come to us, we decided to go to them,” said Lily Brewer, Executive Director of Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “Now more than ever, it’s important for us to be adaptable to serve those that need our services. This expansion will allow us to serve more individuals and more businesses in southwest Michigan and build on partnerships we have had for many years. We’re here to help Michigan get back to work and what better way to do that than through an expansion like this,” Brewer added.

Michigan Works! has expanded and is currently providing services inside the Niles Southwestern Michigan College Administration building and will soon be seeing individuals at the Cass County Department of Health and Human Services building and the Dowagiac District Library in the future.

Both the Dowagiac District Library and the Cass County DHHS locations will be coming soon as the library is currently undergoing renovations and DHHS is currently not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. Office hours for these two locations will be announced at a later date.

The Niles SMC building, 3890 US-12, Niles, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be closed daily for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

All Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren sites including Benton Harbor, Paw Paw and SMC Niles, are currently closed for walk-in services and are providing services remotely or by appointment only. To schedule a phone or in person appointment with Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, visit miworks.org or call (800) 285-WORK (9675).