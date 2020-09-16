City of Niles to begin hydrant flushing on Sept. 21

NILES — The city of Niles will be flushing hydrants during the day, starting Monday, Sept. 21. Flushing will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. each day through Friday, Sept. 25.

The city of Niles hopes that the hydrant flushing will not be an inconvenience to its customers, officials said. However, some customers may experience discoloration of water and to reduce any problems this can cause, the following advice is offered:

Do not wash laundry between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Before you start, run your water until the temperature of the water changes to cold. In doing so, you should be able to detect red water before you start your wash.

If you experience red water in your wash, do not dry the load of clothes; leave them wet. A powder may be obtained at no charge from the utilities department office that will remove stains. Do not use bleach to remove iron stains, as this will oxidize the stain and make it impossible to remove.

Although the city of Niles provides water to your residence, persistent red stains could be coming from your own house plumbing, especially if your pipes are galvanized.

You should flush your water heater at least two times a month; more frequently if you have experienced red water.

You should apply an approved iron removal chemical to your water softener’s mineral bed.

Maintain aerators on faucets, and clean inlet screens on washing machines.

If you experience red water in your laundry at a time when the Utilities Department office is not open, you can obtain iron removal products at supermarkets and drug stores. If you cannot find polyphosphates, oxalic acid can be purchased at drug stores.

Tentative schedule for flushing is as follows: