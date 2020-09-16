expand
September 16, 2020

Emma McCarty

By Submitted

Published 8:44 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Sept. 23, 1922 — Sept. 13, 2020

Emma Maude McCarty, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, hospital volunteer, bridge enthusiast and Lutheran Funeral Lunch Lady died peacefully Sunday morning at her home in Niles, with her family present, just 10 days short of her 98th birthday following a brief illness.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1922, in Saginaw, to Jacob A. and Jennie (McCurdy) Spriess and was graduated from Saginaw High School. She has lived in Niles since 1959 and was a bookkeeper for many years at the former Holiday Inn of Niles.

Emma was a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church of Niles, where she was a faithful supporter of the funeral lunch committee who always looked forward to her orange Jell-O salad with tangerines and Cool Whip.

In the past, she had also supported the luncheon committee of her husband’s parish, Saint Mary’s, in Niles. She volunteered with the former Pawating Auxiliary (now Lakeland Health Auxiliary Pawating), and was still actively participating in organized bridge.

At home, she enjoyed handcrafts including knitting and crochet baby blankets and afghans.

On June 25, 1949, in Saginaw, she married Justin F. McCarty with whom she celebrated the 40th anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on Jan. 21, 1990. She was also sadly preceded in death by a teenage sister, Elaine.

Surviving family includes her son, Roger (Deborah) McCarty, of Caledonia, Michigan; granddaughter, Tara (Casey) Hunsberger; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Ava.

The funeral service for Emma McCarty will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1340 Sycamore St., in Niles, with the Rev. Joseph Liss of the church officiating.

Committal services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Niles. Those who prefer to witness the ceremony via the livestreamed broadcast may do so on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page: facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Contributions in memory of Mrs. McCarty may be made to Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1340 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120; stpaulsniles.org. Online condolences may be left at: halbritterwickens.com.

Emma felt comfortable “behind the scene:” bookkeeping at the hotel, volunteering at the hospital, providing a funeral luncheon, or knitting a baby blanket; all humble acts of service that made life better for others and especially for her family.

