September 18, 2020

GALLERY: Busy day for sports at Brandywine High School

By Scott Novak

Published 11:38 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

NILES — A trio of sporting events were contested at Brandywine High School Wednesday afternoon.

Blue skies and mild temperatures greeted the tennis and soccer teams competing.

Brandywine was defeated by visiting Kalamazoo Christian in boys tennis 5-3, while the Bobcat soccer team was defeated by South Haven in BCS Athletic Conference action on the pitch.

Inside the Bobcat Den, arch rivals Brandywine and Buchanan squared off in BCS volleyball. After dropping the first set, the Bobcats came storming back to defeat the Bucks 3-1.

On the links Wednesday, the Dowagiac golf team hosted a Wolverine Conference jamboree. Allegan shot 189 to win the jamboree at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course.

More on all these stories and more can be found online at leaderpub.com

