expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2020

PUCKETT: Let values lead the way

By Dan Puckett

Published 8:39 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

“Wisdom is shouting in the streets!” This declaration is from the Old Testament book of Proverbs, chapter 2. Wisdom is shouting, but is anybody listening?

Emotions and feelings are running high, and when emotions lead the way, the path leads to futility and destruction. It might be time to pause, take a deep breath, and listen to wisdom.

Proverbs, chapter 14, verse 1, tells us, “The wise woman builds her house, but the foolish plucks it down with her hands.” This verse refers to a woman, but it can be universally applied to both men and women.

We all know about work. We may not like it. It can be dull and methodical, but we know if we keep at it with perseverance and allow work and its rewards to incrementally increase, we end up with something of value.

Foolishness, as a concept or way of living, has been trivialized, but foolishness is serious. It leads to destruction every time. The foolish sleep when it is time to work. The foolish run when it is time to stand. Foolishness negates values and seeks the course of least resistance.

We do what we want to do. It is amazing what we can accomplish if we set our minds. What we want or what we do reflects our values. A problem is that values can be intrinsic; that is, we may not realize why we do what we do, but if we stop and think about the “why,” the “what,” makes more sense.

Let values lead the way. Emotions are good followers, but poor leaders. Determine what you value and let it be your standard. Emotions will tag along if values are kept in front.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month, anniversary

News

City of Niles to begin hydrant flushing on Sept. 21

Giving

Niles Salvation Army hosting virtual fundraiser

Business

New furniture chain ready to serve Michiana

News

Niles City Council votes to combine police, fire chief positions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,183 cases, 6,612 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes construction of new DUS parking lot

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission accepts treasurer’s resignation

News

No solutions reached for Niles Skate Park

Cass County

Local health official awarded for community work

Dowagiac

Michigan Works! to close Dowagiac location, expand to three more

News

Pucker Street Dam removal unearths one of first dams in region

Business

Niles produce driver awarded national recognition

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: MDHHS begins posting school outbreak information

Dowagiac

Second annual Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Paddling Poker Run a success

Cass County

Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

Cass County

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

Cass County

Two injured in Penn Township crash

News

Niles residents host rally to support police, President Trump

Cassopolis

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Cass County

Cass County to partake in Crop Hunger Walk

News

Southwest Michigan residents recount UP Mall shooting experience

Dowagiac

Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather