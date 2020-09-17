expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Allegan blanked Dowagiac 2-0 to hand the Chieftains their first loss of the season Wednesday. (Leader file photo)

Allegan hands Dowagiac first loss

By Scott Novak

Published 4:49 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

ALLEGAN — Visiting Dowagiac tasted defeat for the first time in 2020 as Allegan blanked the Chieftains 2-0 in a Wolverine Conference boys soccer match Wednesday.

Dowagiac was held to one shot on goal by the Tigers, who scored a goal in each half.

“[We] lost to a solid team,” veteran coach Mike Williams said. “They had a very tough backline that we could not break.”

Neither team generated a lot of offense, as the Chieftains limited Allegan to just six shots on goal.

Dowagiac keeper Alejandro Martinez was credited with four saves.

Dowagiac (3-1, 2-1 Wolverine) was back on the pitch Thursday, as it hosted Berrien Springs in a non-conference match.

 

Edwardsburg soccer

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg lost its third consecutive match after opening the season with a victory.

The Eddies have been blanked in back-to-back Wolverine Conference matches as Paw Paw edged Edwardsburg 1-0 Wednesday night.

The Eddies are now 1-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

Edwardsburg hosts Lakeshore in a non-conference match on Saturday.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Berrien County Health department gets blunt on marijuana education, safety

Cass County

Two Dowagiac men sentenced Friday in Cass County Court

Cass County

Cass County works to expand broadband access

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township passes 2.25 percent millage increase

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Cassopolis

Cassopolis awards preliminary marijuana licenses

News

Niles police chief looks forward to continuing work with city, two departments

Cass County

North Pointe Center class partners with church for cemetery cleanup project

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County to partake in annual Crop Hunger Walk

Brandywine Education

Performing Arts Workshops launches memorial fundraising campaign

News

Court of Appeals rules secretary Benson acted lawfully in mailing absentee voter ballot applications to registered voters

Dowagiac

SMC welcomes new dean of business, advanced technology

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks to host annual Guys & Dolls Golf Outing

Cass County

Michigan Works! closes central office, opens three new locations

Berrien County

MSP traffic stop data reveals need for deeper study

Berrien County

Ballard staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Cass County

Two arrested on meth charges in Pokagon Township

Berrien County

Lakeland Heart and Vascular earns testing reaccreditation by IAC

News

Court of Appeals: Absentee ballot mailers were lawfully distributed

Cassopolis

Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries helps families in need during pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month, anniversary

News

City of Niles to begin hydrant flushing on Sept. 21