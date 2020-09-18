expand
September 18, 2020

Debra Merwin Picard, of Rapid City, South Dakota

By Submitted

Published 2:13 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

May 26, 1959 — Sept. 12, 2020

Debra Merwin Picard, 61 of Rapid City, South Dakota, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home.

Debra was born May 26, 1959, in Wokingham, England, to retired Chief of Police David Merwin and MIllicent Merwin while her father was stationed in the U.S. Navy.

She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1977 and was an employee of Lee Memorial Hospital before joining the Air Force in 1980. During her service, she was a medic and was honorably discharged in 1987.

Debra married the love of her life, George, in April of 1985. He survives along with two daughters, Ashley Wentz and Morgan Stafford; and granddaughters, Madelyn, Phoenyx and Killian.

Debra is also survived by her mother, Millicent, of Box Elder, South Dakota, formally of Dowagiac; her sister, Alison (Michael) Tomasi, of Conway, South Carolina; and her brother, Mark (Shannon) Merwin, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her father, David, in 2012; and her brother, Shaun, in 2010.

She is survived by her aunts, Celia Harrington and Claudette Merwin, both of Dowagiac, Carole Hardy Smith, of Chiefland, Florida, and Pat Hodge, of Western Australia; her uncle, Bill Merwin, of Decatur; many nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S., Canada, England and Australia.

Cremation has taken place with burial at a later date.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Mountain View Village Apartments Community Center in Box Elder, SD.

Family and friends may sign Debra’s guest book at kirkfuneralhome.com.

