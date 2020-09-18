expand
September 18, 2020

James ‘Jim’ Howard Burrows Jr., of Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:08 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

Feb. 8, 1950 — Sept. 10, 2020

James “Jim” Howard Burrows Jr., 70, of Niles, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorial may be made to Elora Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper St. Jackson, MI 49202. Those wishing to sign Jim’s Memory Book online may do so at purelycremations.org.

Jim was born Feb. 8, 1950, in South Bend, to James and Maxine (Figg) Burrows. He graduated from Niles High School in 1968. Jim started working for the Teamster’s in 1974 driving a truck for the oil and gas industry.

On August 19, 1985, he married Karen Jones in Elizabeth Town, Kentucky.

Jim loved to spend time boating on Lake Michigan. He and Karen enjoyed cruising in the Caribbean and traveling throughout the U.S. He was a huge music buff, loving music from the 1960’s and of course Tommy James, who was also from Niles. Jim flew remote control planes, cheered on Notre Dame and loved his dog Callie. His favorite times were spent watching his grandchildren in any and all of their sporting activities. Jim lived a very full life and will be dearly missed.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; sisters, Joy (Ken) Maple and Kim(Bruce) Word; children, Stacey (Fred) Kline, of Niles; David Burrows, of South Bend; Jeanette (David) Klingerman, of Edwardsburg, and Chad (Margie) Hawkins, of Mattawan; grandchildren; Jake LaLone, Alexx Burrows, Madison Burrows, Hannah Beckwith, Kyle Beckwith, Noah Klingerman, Braydon Hawkins and Bella Hawkins.

