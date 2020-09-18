expand
September 18, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What's your editorial?

By Submitted

Published 2:05 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

I don’t have anything new to say. It has all been said before. So why bother to write an editorial? Because every single one of us has our own editorial worth expressing.

Whether you send it to a newspaper, tell a friend, or post on social media, you have something to say.

My editorial includes what I stand for: healthcare for all because it is a human right; accessible reproductive healthcare including abortion care because, simply put, it is healthcare; health, well-being and life expectancy that doesn’t depend on your zip code; black lives matter — isn’t it about time we demonstrate that by making real change to systemic racism; help and a way out for those struggling financially because you can’t budget your way out of poverty; life with dignity for seniors; quality childcare and education for all children; working together for the common good — this means wearing a mask to protect others; and facts determined by science not personal opinion.

My editorial is that we can and should do these things.

It may not be easy, and we will make mistakes, but all are attainable if we keep marching forward and working for change. We can do better!

Who will you choose to lead the march forward? If you don’t vote, you are choosing to let others make your decision. You are saying their editorial matters not yours.

DorIs Higgins

Niles

