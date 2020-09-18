expand
September 18, 2020

Vera Harris, of Marcellus

Oct. 4, 1926 — Sept. 6, 2020

Vera Vivian (Ragan) Harris, 93, of Marcellus, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, at Thurston Woods Nursing Home.

She was born in Granger, Indiana on Oct. 4, 1926, the daughter of Orville and Myrtle (Smith) Ragan.

On July 23, 1948, in Dowagiac, she married Norwood Harris who preceded her passing in 2004.

Vera and Norwood moved to Marcellus in 1948. Vera was a homemaker who loved caring for her family and managing household affairs. Vera took joy in crocheting, especially Christmas ornaments for craft shows. She also loved camping, mushroom hunting and bowling. Vera became a Girl Scout troop leader in Marcellus for a short time.

Vera is survived by her four daughters, Linda Reeves, of Flushing, Michigan, Judy (Dave) Land, of Sturgis, Michigan, Chris (Fred) Schroeder, of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Glenda Stephens, of Union City, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; Shawna Hattendorf, Adrienne Sutton, Darrin Land, Briana McClish, Jason Schroeder, Phillip Schroeder, Eric Harris, Lloyd Stephens, Michael Stephens; 10 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Vera is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Maude Ragan and Myrtle “Honey” Paul; and two brothers, Merle Ragan and Orville “Dick” Ragan; and one grandson, Harold Ray Reeves III.

The family received friends from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Marcellus Cemetery.

Funeral services were be at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Andy Abrams of the United Methodist Church is officiating. Burial will follow at Marcellus Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be left at materralstonfuneralhome.com.

