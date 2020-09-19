expand
Ad Spot

September 19, 2020

The Buchanan defense held South Haven to just 128 yards of total offense Friday night. (Leader photo/KELLY SWEENEY)

Big third quarter lifts Buchanan to victory

By Scott Novak

Published 12:42 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020

BUCHANAN — As expected, South Haven and host Buchanan struggled to get things going in its season opener at Memorial Field Friday night.

Trailing 6-3 at halftime, the Bucks score 21 third-quarter points en route to a 24-6 BCS Athletic Conference victory.

“It’s always great to win the first game,” said second-year Buchanan coach Mark Frey. “I’m very proud of our team. We battled through tremendous adversity and came out on top. Lastly, our seniors stepped up tonight and led us all of the way to the end.”

Neither team found the end zone in the first quarter.

After leaving the Wolverine Conference earlier this year, the Rams, playing in their first-ever BCS football game, opened the 2020 scoring on a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Buchanan was able to cut the lead in half on a 38-yard Logan Grwinski field goal.

The Bucks (1-0, 1-0 BCS) went to the air to score two of its three third-quarter touchdowns.

Connor LeGault connected with Gavin Fazi for a 17-yard touchdown to give Buchanan the lead for good. He then tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to Darius Griggs before Keeghan Pelley scored from seven yards out to complete the scoring.

Grwinski was good on all three extra-point kicks.

The Bucks finished with 221 yards of total offense, including 152 on the ground, led by Pelley’s 71 yards on 10 carries. Johnny Rager added 60 yards on 12 totes.

LeGault was 6-of-12 for 56 yards. Fazi and Izayah Burns both finished with 24 yards receiving.

Buchanan allowed just 128 yards of total offense to South Haven.

Fazi led the Bucks with 10 tackles, including nine solo stops. Troy Holloway had 6.5 tackles, while Drew Glavin and Aiden Kutemeier both had interceptions.

The Bucks travel to Kalamazoo to face Loy Norrix Friday night.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

Niles Community Schools’ remote platform allows students to go at own pace

Business

Dowagiac business donates backpacks, school supplies to students in need

Cassopolis

Miss Cassopolis Scholarship Program hosting school supply drive

Berrien County

Berrien County Health department gets blunt on marijuana education, safety

Cass County

Two Dowagiac men sentenced Friday in Cass County Court

Cass County

Cass County works to expand broadband access

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township passes 2.25 percent millage increase

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Cassopolis

Cassopolis awards preliminary marijuana licenses

News

Niles police chief looks forward to continuing work with city, two departments

Cass County

North Pointe Center class partners with church for cemetery cleanup project

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County to partake in annual Crop Hunger Walk

Brandywine Education

Performing Arts Workshops launches memorial fundraising campaign

News

Court of Appeals rules secretary Benson acted lawfully in mailing absentee voter ballot applications to registered voters

Dowagiac

SMC welcomes new dean of business, advanced technology

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks to host annual Guys & Dolls Golf Outing

Cass County

Michigan Works! closes central office, opens three new locations

Berrien County

MSP traffic stop data reveals need for deeper study

Berrien County

Ballard staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Cass County

Two arrested on meth charges in Pokagon Township

Berrien County

Lakeland Heart and Vascular earns testing reaccreditation by IAC

News

Court of Appeals: Absentee ballot mailers were lawfully distributed

Cassopolis

Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries helps families in need during pandemic