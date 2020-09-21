COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,406 cases, 6,665 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 case numbers rose of the weekend in the state of Michigan.

Berrien County reported 1,624 confirmed cases and 72 related deaths as of Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 488 cases and 16 deaths.

Nearby Van Buren County reported 659 cases and 15 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,450 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 344 recoveries, while Van Buren County has reported 491 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and nine cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 117,406 COVID-19 cases and 6,665 related deaths.