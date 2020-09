Leader Publications composite sports schedule

Here is the composite sports schedule for Sept. 22-26. The schedule is subject to change without notice.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Edwardsburg CC @ Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Edwardsburg @ Dowagiac volleyball, 6 p.m.

Buchanan volleyball @ Comstock, 6 p.m.

Centreville @ Cassopolis volleyball, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Otsego @ Edwardsburg tennis, 4 p.m.

Niles tennis @ Bridgman, 4:30 p.m.

Brandywine tennis @ Berrien Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Dowagiac/Edwardsburg golf @ Lake Doster, 4:30 p.m.

Bangor @ Cassopolis soccer, 5 p.m.

Brandywine soccer @ Bridgman, 5 p.m.

Buchanan soccer @ Comstock, 5 p.m.

Plainwell @ Dowagiac soccer, 5:30 p.m.

Cassopolis CC @ Bloomingdale, 5:30 p.m.

Bridgman @ Niles volleyball, 6 p.m.

Brandywine volleyball @ South Haven, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Dowagiac @ Edwardsburg golf, 4 p.m.

Edwardsburg tennis @ Lakeshore, 4 p.m.

South Bend St. Joe @ Brandywine tennis, 4:30 p.m.

Niles soccer @ Cassopolis, 5 p.m.

Schoolcraft @ Brandywine soccer, 5 p.m.

Plainwell @ Dowagiac volleyball, 6 p.m.

Cassopolis volleyball @ Bangor, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

South Haven @ Niles football, 7 p.m.

Lawton @ Brandywine football, 7 p.m.

Plainwell @ Dowagiac football, 7 p.m.

Decatur @ Cassopolis football, 7 p.m.

Buchanan football @ Loy Norrix, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Cassopolis @ Dowagiac volleyball hosts quad, 9 a.m.

Niles volleyball hosts quad, 9:30 a.m.

Brandywine cross country @ Schoolcraft, 10 a.m.

Edwardsburg football @ Brazil Northview (Ind.), 2 p.m.