September 23, 2020

Sept. 21 Dowagiac weather report

By Staff Report

Published 10:39 am Monday, September 21, 2020

DOWAGIAC — Temperatures will undergo a gradual moderating trend this week. High temps are expected to reach into the 70s for most of the week and could flirt with the 80-degree mark late in the week and Saturday.

Monday’s high temperature of 74 degrees will be paired with hazy sunshine due to a thin smoke layer stemming from the ongoing wildfires on the west coast. Tonight’s forecast anticipates clear to partly cloudy skies with a low of 47 degrees.

Tuesday — Expect more hazy sunshine with a high of 75 degrees, and a low temperature of 53 degrees in the evening with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday. 

Wednesday — A warm, sunny day with a high of 77 degrees is in the forecast, paired with an evening temperature of 55 under partly cloudy skies.

*Information provided by the National Weather Service

