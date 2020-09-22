expand
Public Safety Warning issued following multiple vehicle break-ins in Berrien County

By Staff Report

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department issued a public safety alert Tuesday after Royalton Township experienced multiple reports of vehicle break-ins Monday night. The vehicles broken into were left unlocked and had valuable items such as money, jewelry, electronics and weapons inside them. 

According to the sheriff’s department, the perpetrators will most likely hit Royalton Township and the surrounding areas again after gaining entry into so many vehicles. The department reminded citizens to lock their vehicles and to remove anything of value from their vehicles. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call a local law enforcement agency as soon as possible, so the police department can get officers in the area to check things out.

