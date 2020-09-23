Beverly Lewis, of Niles

Nov. 8, 1940 — Sept. 19, 2020

Beverly Lewis, 79, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in Niles on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, with her family by her side.

Beverly was born on Nov. 8, 1940, to the late Wilbur and Lucy (Burbridge) Utrup, in Benton Harbor. She was the second of four children and graduated from Berrien Springs High School in 1958.

Shortly after high school, November 1961, Bev wed her one true love, Larry Lewis. The two met in Niles at the Thomas Drive-in, and their love blossomed into a lifetime of partnership, parenting and true love.

Bev worked at Tyler’s Refrigeration as a secretary until she took some time off to raise her children. After all the kids were in school she went to work at K-Mart and finally settled at the Niles Post Office. Bev made some lifelong friends in her 25 years at the post office.

She loved the outdoors, especially if it involved fishing. While Larry was at work Bev often fished the Pokagon Creek behind their house and once caught a brown trout so large the local reporter came to take her picture for the newspaper. She thoroughly enjoyed the fight of reeling in a good pike or bass and sharing that enjoyment regularly with her husband. The two traveled all over to fish and hunt for mushrooms when the weather was nice. During the winter months, she and Larry spent much of their free time working on puzzles together.

She also was excellent at cooking and canning. She helped in the vegetable garden and canned everything she could for the family. Bev could often be found teaching her grandchildren how to cook their favorite cookies. Bev had a love for adventure and that led her and her family on many vacations. She was a yearly visitor to the Bahamas, Interlochen, and loved her trips with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and is survived by her husband, Larry Lewis; children, Laura (Mark) Palmer, of North Webster, Indiana, Larry (Kathy Knoll) Lewis, of Niles, and Linda (Douglas) Shelton, of Berrien Springs; grandchildren, Micky, Michele, Emma, Natasha, Sean and Tyler; eight great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; siblings, Barb Clem, of Berrien Springs, Kathy Heil, of West Jordan, Utah, and Darlene (John) Morse, of Spring Lake, Michigan; and many extended family members and close friends.

A private family service will be at this time and a public celebration of life will be at a later date.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.