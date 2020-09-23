expand
September 23, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County announces additional COVID-19 death

By Staff Report

Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Another Berrien County resident died as a result of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Berrien County reported 1,641 confirmed cases and 73 related deaths as of Wednesday. That number is up from 72 deaths reported Tuesday.

Cass County reported 502 cases and 16 deaths.

Nearby Van Buren County reported 658 cases and 15 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,478 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 344 recoveries, while Van Buren County has reported 491 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 10 cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 118,615 COVID-19 cases and 6,692 related deaths.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County announces additional COVID-19 death

