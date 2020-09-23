expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Positive COVID-19 tests force cancellation of Moose Riders’ Cass County Cancer Service Ride

By Staff Report

Published 10:30 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Moose Riders’ fifth annual Cass County Cancer Service Ride has been canceled due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Moose Lodge.

As of Tuesday, Cass County has reported 492 cases since the pandemic began, and 16 deaths.

The annual motorcycle ride typically makes stops throughout Cass County before ending back at the Dowagiac Moose Lodge. The event usually features a light dinner as well as an auction.

All proceeds from the event go to the Cass County Cancer Service, a volunteer-run organization that provides support for those undergoing cancer treatment.

“They usually do a very good job,” said CCCS president Maxine Ownby. “It usually turns out to be a great event. We were informed that the Moose Lodge was shut down for two weeks, and decided to cancel the event because it’s too late in the year.”

Ownby said the CCCS is looking at other potential fundraisers in the coming months, including a second paddle auction.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Brandywine Education

Performing arts organization creates scholarship fund

Dowagiac

Positive COVID-19 tests force cancellation of Moose Riders’ Cass County Cancer Service Ride

Berrien County

Veterinarian ticketed following discovery of dead animals on his property

Dowagiac

SMC to produce radio show featuring Dewey Lake monster

Business

Niles Apple Festival Harvest Market aims to showcase vendors, food trucks

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,910 cases, 6,680 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man gets probation for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

Public Safety Warning issued following multiple vehicle break-ins in Berrien County

Dowagiac

DUS approves hire of new Sister Lakes assistant principal

News

Niles Charter Township board approves millages for ballot

Buchanan

Buchanan Art Center donates more than $1,500 to RAM

Dowagiac

DUS approves ICG site improvement plan

News

Niles pastor takes vocals to park

Berrien County

MDARD reminding schools, businesses to only use EPA-approved disinfectants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,406 cases, 6,665 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes loans for sanitary sewer improvements

News

Local organization hosts voter registration, cookout

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces support for front line workers

Dowagiac

Sept. 21 Dowagiac weather report

Berrien County

Michigan Teen Safe Driving program enters 10th year

Berrien County

Free virtual cancer symposium open to providers, public

Education

Niles Community Schools’ remote platform allows students to go at own pace

Business

Dowagiac business donates backpacks, school supplies to students in need

Cassopolis

Miss Cassopolis Scholarship Program hosting school supply drive