Positive COVID-19 tests force cancellation of Moose Riders’ Cass County Cancer Service Ride

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Moose Riders’ fifth annual Cass County Cancer Service Ride has been canceled due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Moose Lodge.

As of Tuesday, Cass County has reported 492 cases since the pandemic began, and 16 deaths.

The annual motorcycle ride typically makes stops throughout Cass County before ending back at the Dowagiac Moose Lodge. The event usually features a light dinner as well as an auction.

All proceeds from the event go to the Cass County Cancer Service, a volunteer-run organization that provides support for those undergoing cancer treatment.

“They usually do a very good job,” said CCCS president Maxine Ownby. “It usually turns out to be a great event. We were informed that the Moose Lodge was shut down for two weeks, and decided to cancel the event because it’s too late in the year.”

Ownby said the CCCS is looking at other potential fundraisers in the coming months, including a second paddle auction.