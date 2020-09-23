Veterinarian ticketed following discovery of dead animals on his property

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP — Ten deceased animals were found on a Bertrand Township man’s property on Monday.

According to the Berrien County Animal Control Director Tiffany Peterson, the man is a veterinarian and was found to have nine deceased cats or dogs and one horse on his property. A call was made to BCAC when tree trimmers noticed a smell as they trimmed near one of the trailers on the man’s property. Animal control officers responded to the call and found the deceased animals.

There were six trailers on the man’s property. The discovered animals were inside one trailer.

Peterson said the animals appeared to have been properly euthanized, and did not see signs of malice toward the animals.

“You do have the right to bury animals on your own property,” Peterson said.

There are regulations involved including the proximity to neighbors and water sources, she said.

“There is a proper way to do it, and he didn’t,” Peterson said. “He has been cooperative.”

The animals have since been scanned for identification chips and buried properly, and the man was issued 10 tickets. The tickets are misdemeanor offenses.

A Michigan State Police trooper was at the scene, but BCAC handled the situation.

“If the man was doing it out of malice, it would be different,” Peterson said.

Peterson said the BCAC does offer services for properly handling deceased animals, and hoped in the future the situation may be avoided.